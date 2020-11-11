Kenneth (Kenny) Hallberg



New Berlin - Found peace at the age of 58.



Cherished father of Stephanie Caul (Travis), Kelsey Hallberg and Brandee Hallberg. Loving grandpa (Papa Ken) of Ava, Ellie and Noah Caul, and Emilio Jaimes-Hallberg. Devoted son of Florence and Calvin (Angel in Heaven) Hallberg. Brother of Gregg Hallberg (Cindy). Kenny was a beautiful soul with a big heart, was loved by all who knew him and will be truly missed.



A celebration of Kenny's life will be planned for a later date.









