Kenneth Harry MalmBrown Deer - Born to Eternal Life on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Loving father of Bradley and Erik (Angela). Special grandpa of Rachel and Joshua. Dear brother of Genevieve (the late Dale) Sather and Marjorie (the late Dennis) Bell. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Ken was a graduate of Mount Olive Lutheran Grade School, Milwaukee (1957), Milwaukee Lutheran High School (1961), and Augustana College in Rock Island, IL (1966).He worked as an Industrial & Sales Engineer at Harnischfeger Corporation (1967-1973), SM Manufacturing (1973-1992), Pro Engineering (1992-2008).Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, from 10:00 AM, until time of service at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, FAMILY CENTER, WEST NORTH CHAPEL,12875 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Burial to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Luther High School Association of Greater Milwaukee.