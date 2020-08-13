Fr. Kenneth Herian, S.J.Wauwatosa - Fr. Kenneth J. Herian was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community, Wauwatosa, and was peacefully called to eternal life on August 9, 2020. He was 96 years old and a member of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) for 78 years. He received licentiate degrees in philosophy and in theology from St. Louis University. He taught at Creighton Prep in Omaha prior to his ordination. Except for serving one year as acting pastor of St. John's Church in Omaha and eight years as assistant to the Superior in Jesuit communities at Marquette University and in St. Louis, he spent the rest of his priestly ministry at Gesu Church in Milwaukee, a total of 50 years. He was much beloved by the countless people he baptized and prepared for first Holy Communion. He taught religious education, celebrated the sacrament of reconciliation, prepared couples for marriage and officiated at their weddings. He visited the homebound and hospitalized week after week. He buried the dead and ministered to their families. In recognition of his dedication, care and priestly ministry to countless people, the church hall at Gesu was named Father Herian Hall. After his many years of ministry to the people of Gesu, he moved to St. Camillus Jesuit Community in 2016.He was born on February 20, 1924 in Ashland, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Florence (nee Mortimer-Shopinski) Herian. After graduating from De Padua High School in Ashland, he entered the Jesuits on September 1, 1942. He was ordained at Gesu Church on June 16, 1955.He was preceded in death by sisters Lorraine and Mildred, brother Howard and his wife Frances (nee Dymesich) and sister in law Mary Ann Herian (nee Schall). He was so loved and will be greatly missed by his brother James, his many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.The Herian Family wishes to thank the staff at St. Camillus Jesuit Community and Patricia Kline for their tender loving care of their beloved brother and Uncle.A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Gesu Church on Wednesday, August 26th at 11:00 AM. Gesu Church will live-stream the Funeral Mass (via Facebook) and post later on YouTube, for those unable to attend in person. A private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.