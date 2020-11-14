Kenneth J Brzenk
Ken passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 68. Dear father, brother, and son. Survived by his mother, Patricia and his children, Adria (Dan), Joel, and Amanda (Adisak), granddaughter Mila, brothers Jim, Dave (Denise), and Tom (Michelle). Also survived by countless additional relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Raymond and sister, Kathy. Ken is remembered for his humor, generosity and devotion to family. He was happiest when making people laugh, hunting and fishing in Arcadia, WI, and working with his hands.
He is already sorely missed by those closest to him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the local children's charity Next Door or another children's charity of your choice
are appreciated. A private event will be held with immediate family only given the current pandemic and his wishes. You can also consider signing his online guestbook at the Milwaukee Cremation Society website.