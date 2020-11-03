1/1
Kenneth J. Dinnauer
1925 - 2020
Kenneth J. Dinnauer

Kenneth J. Dinnauer, age 95, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home with family at his side on Wednesday, October, 28, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1925 to Grover and Eleanor (nee Briesemeister) Dinnauer in Racine.

Ken was united in marriage with Rosemary (nee Turtenwald) who preceded him to eternal heaven. Together they raised their beautiful children, Mike (Merita) Dinnauer, Mary Dinnauer, Joan (Curt) Priem, and Peg (Garth) Kraemer. Ken is blessed with grandchildren, Matt (Michelle) Dinnauer, Mickie (Brian) Kloskowski and Wes (Jess) Kraemer; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, and Gavin Dinnauer, Tristan, Kendyll and Peyton Kloskowski, and Graham and Owen Kraemer. Ken married Lilas (nee Hoffmann), who preceded him in death; and is survived by her children, Jeanine Thurow, Cherylann (TJ) Easley, Dawn (Bob) Lower; and grandchildren, Dylan Easley and Ashley (Derek) Gray. He leaves behind his sisters, Betty (Russ) Gatzow, and Eleanore Dinnauer; as well as many wonderful nephews and nieces of whom he considered his children.

Ken is preceded in death to eternal life by his parents; siblings, Dorothy, Buddy and Jerome; and many dear friends.

Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946, and was a member of Legion Post #0399. Ken worked for Falk Corporation for 33 years. Ken was a member of the Land O' Lakes Hall of Fame, and the Milwaukee Old Timer's Hall of Fame. He loved baseball his entire life.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant Street in Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at church, with a break to clean the sanctuary before the service. The family request any guests that want to be present for the service at 11:30 a.m., go to the Fellowship Hall to watch the service, which will be simulcast there. A private burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Park in Ixonia with Military Honors. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be required. The family understands if anyone chooses not to attend. A Celebration of Ken's Life and fellowship will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or Land O' Lakes Old Timers Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
