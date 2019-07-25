|
Eggert, Kenneth J. Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving son of the late Carl and Hildegard (nee Pelky). Beloved partner and best friend for 22 years of Paul Schwerzler and their dog Mylo. Dear brother of Marge (the late Jack) Theis, Katrina, Earl (Jeannie), Larry (Bonnie), Mike (Cheryl), Steve (Dorothy), Norbert (Kim) and the late Mary Lou (Chuck) Steudel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private burial at Allouez Cemetery, Green Bay, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or Aurora-Zilber Family Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019