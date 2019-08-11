Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Fugate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Fugate Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Fugate Sr. Notice
Fugate, Kenneth J. Sr. At rest August 4, 2019 at age 81. Beloved husband of the late Leona. Dear father of Kenneth Jr. (Lauriejane), Edward (Leanne), Bruce (Leah), Todd, the late Daniel (Carla). Grandfather of Melissa and Amanda. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Kenneth was the owner and operator of Kenway Service for over 40 years. Visitation will be Wednesday at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00 PM until time of service 6:00 PM. Private interment Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local Humane Society are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline