|
|
Fugate, Kenneth J. Sr. At rest August 4, 2019 at age 81. Beloved husband of the late Leona. Dear father of Kenneth Jr. (Lauriejane), Edward (Leanne), Bruce (Leah), Todd, the late Daniel (Carla). Grandfather of Melissa and Amanda. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Kenneth was the owner and operator of Kenway Service for over 40 years. Visitation will be Wednesday at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00 PM until time of service 6:00 PM. Private interment Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019