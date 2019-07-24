|
|
Golla, Kenneth J. Entered Eternal Life July 18, 2019, at the age of 84. Preceded in death by his parents William and Helen, son David, brother William Jr., sisters Sandra, Susan and Barbara, niece Star and nephew William III. Beloved husband to Dianne. Father to Don (Shantel), Micheal and Jill (Mark). Dear grandfather to Stephanie, Matthew, Jennifer and Clare. Great-grandfather to Brian and Cadance. A brother Duane, and other relatives. A big Thank You to all the angels at AngelsGrace Hospice and Pro Health Care Center in Mukwonago and Dr. Raftery. Ken was a maintenance man at Nordberg Manufacturing for many years. In lieu of flowers memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice N74W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc WI, 53066. Memorial Visitation Fri. July 26, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., from 11 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019