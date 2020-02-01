Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Kenneth J. Harmeyer Notice
Kenneth J. Harmeyer

West Allis - passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Renée (Bergeron) for 67 years. Loving father of the late Gary, Thomas (Jane) and Scott (Karen Wolski). Devoted grandfather of Jessica (Eric) Dombeck, Nicole, Allison (Matt) Hilmer, Michael, Samuel, Hattie and great-grandfather of Dylan Dombeck, Delaney Dombeck, Hudson Hilmer and Graham Hilmer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Visitation to take place Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 10-12pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (4800 S 84th St, Greenfield) with a funeral service to follow. Private burial to take place at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ken loved the outdoors and was a gifted athlete in a wide variety of sports. He was a devoted grandpa and family man. Ken was proud to be a Korean War Veteran and had worked for the City of West Allis for 39 years in the Public Works Dept.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Zilber Family Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
