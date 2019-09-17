|
|
Kenneth J. Kokemueller
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2019 at age 74. Loving husband of Linda (nee LaRussa) for 36 years. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Martell; his grandchildren; Taylor Martell, Sara Martell, Jacob Valdez and Benjamin Valdez; siblings; Phillip, Alice (Ray) Jablonski and Henry; nieces; Karen, Beverly and Wendy; nephews; Andrew, Raymond and Timothy, other family and many friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 12-2:30pm. Burial at Highland Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019