Kenneth J. Muderlak
Passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Born in Chicago and a resident of Milwaukee, Ken was married to Carol (nee Schoenbeck) for 52 years. He was the loving father of Todd (Shannon, MD) Muderlak and Craig (Heather Hudson) Muderlak and proud grandfather of Quinn, Reid and Cora.
Ken received his MFA in sculpture from Syracuse and taught at the high school and university levels. He was a talented artist, a passion that he shared with his family and is embodied in his son Craig's art career. As a self-taught engineer and product designer, Ken started his product development company Muderlak Design in 1976 and invented and engineered products in numerous industries. During the latter part of his career he invented many of the global de-facto "hands free" commercial washroom and kitchen hygiene products, including the auto-flusher, auto-faucets and auto-soaps.
Proceeding his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ken continued to lead an active life, growing his new company Xela Innovations with his son Todd, watching his grandkids' sporting events (rain or shine) and renovating his dream home in Sister Bay, Door County. He resumed painting and even had a solo art exhibit.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jonathan Mejias and Ram Rojas for their genuine love and care given to Ken and his family.
Memorials in Ken's name may be made to: Peninsula School of Art, 3900 County F, Fish Creek, WI 54212 www.peninsulaschoolofart.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020