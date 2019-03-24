|
|
Schaefer, Kenneth J. Kenneth J. Schaefer age 91 of Brookfield, WI passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 following a year-long illness. He was born on August 19, 1927 in Basswood, Richland County, WI the son of Andrew and Anna (Studnicka) Schaefer. Ken was a WWII veteran who served in the United States Navy. He was married on June 9, 1949 to Mary Farrell. Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne (Jeffrey) Brown of Brookfield, a son, Kevin Schaefer of Jefferson, three grandchildren, Christopher Brown of Brookfield, Jennifer (Jarvis) Erickson of Brookfield, and Meredith (David) Moseley of Tomah, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Schaefer, his wife, Mary T. Schaefer, three brothers: Charles, Andrew and Martin, two sisters: Irene Tracy and Virginia Tracy, and infant grandson, Kenneth John Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019