1/1
Kenneth J. Schmid
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. Schmid

New Berlin - Came into this world on March 24, 1938. On September 27, 2020 Ken suffered an aortic aneurysm and passed away unexpectedly. Ken left behind his loving wife of 49 years Carolyn (nee Gossard) and his sisters, Barbara (the late Erv) Kosinski and Joyce (Marv) Urinka, sisters in law Marge, Marlene and JoAnne, and brother in law Buddy. Ken will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and by his Bonus Family: Annie, Doug, Nick, Evan and Gage. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (the late Bernice), John, Raymond and Donald, sisters, Marion (the late Raymond), Lorraine (the late Jacob) and Dorothy. No services will be held at this time due to Covid-19. Please keep Ken in your memories and prayers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph E Sass Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved