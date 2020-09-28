Kenneth J. SchmidNew Berlin - Came into this world on March 24, 1938. On September 27, 2020 Ken suffered an aortic aneurysm and passed away unexpectedly. Ken left behind his loving wife of 49 years Carolyn (nee Gossard) and his sisters, Barbara (the late Erv) Kosinski and Joyce (Marv) Urinka, sisters in law Marge, Marlene and JoAnne, and brother in law Buddy. Ken will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and by his Bonus Family: Annie, Doug, Nick, Evan and Gage. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (the late Bernice), John, Raymond and Donald, sisters, Marion (the late Raymond), Lorraine (the late Jacob) and Dorothy. No services will be held at this time due to Covid-19. Please keep Ken in your memories and prayers.