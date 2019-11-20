Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Kenneth J. Slawny Notice
Kenneth J. Slawny

Franklin - Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband of Prudy (nee Diliberti) for 41 years. Further survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, December 2 from 11 AM - 1 PM. Memorial Service at 1 PM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 3 PM.

Please see Funeral Home website for complete notice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
