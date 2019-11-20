|
|
Kenneth J. Slawny
Franklin - Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband of Prudy (nee Diliberti) for 41 years. Further survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, December 2 from 11 AM - 1 PM. Memorial Service at 1 PM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 3 PM.
Please see Funeral Home website for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019