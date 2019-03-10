Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wunder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Wunder

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kenneth J. Wunder Notice
Wunder, Kenneth J. Died March 4, 2019, age 86. Beloved father, Grandfather & Great-Grandfather. Kenny is survived by his children Perry (Jean) Wunder, Donna (John) Sinski, Kathy (Dave) Cee, Richard Wunder and Amy Wunder. Also survived by his sister Carolyn Calvin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sons Edward & Harold and daughter Susan Culp. Visitation Wednesday, March 13 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Ken was a retired employee of the Village of Butler and a member of the Butler Volunteer Fire Department. Memorials to the Butler Volunteer Fire Department appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now