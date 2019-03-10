|
Wunder, Kenneth J. Died March 4, 2019, age 86. Beloved father, Grandfather & Great-Grandfather. Kenny is survived by his children Perry (Jean) Wunder, Donna (John) Sinski, Kathy (Dave) Cee, Richard Wunder and Amy Wunder. Also survived by his sister Carolyn Calvin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sons Edward & Harold and daughter Susan Culp. Visitation Wednesday, March 13 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Ken was a retired employee of the Village of Butler and a member of the Butler Volunteer Fire Department. Memorials to the Butler Volunteer Fire Department appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019