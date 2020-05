Kenneth JaniukMilwaukee - May 21, 2020. Age 70 years. Dear brother of Ronald (Annette) Janiuk and Christine (John Churin) Janiuk. Loving uncle and godfather of Greg (Sara) Janiuk, great uncle of Vincent Janiuk. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ken was a proud U.S. Marine veteran, serving in Vietnam.If desired memorials in Ken's name to the American Cancer Society or a Veterans organization of your choice.A celebration of Ken's life will be planned for summer. Please share a memory or sign the guestbook at www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com