Kenneth Janiuk
Kenneth Janiuk

Milwaukee - May 21, 2020. Age 70 years. Dear brother of Ronald (Annette) Janiuk and Christine (John Churin) Janiuk. Loving uncle and godfather of Greg (Sara) Janiuk, great uncle of Vincent Janiuk. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ken was a proud U.S. Marine veteran, serving in Vietnam.

If desired memorials in Ken's name to the American Cancer Society or a Veterans organization of your choice.

A celebration of Ken's life will be planned for summer. Please share a memory or sign the guestbook at www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
