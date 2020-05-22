Kenneth Janiuk
Milwaukee - May 21, 2020. Age 70 years. Dear brother of Ronald (Annette) Janiuk and Christine (John Churin) Janiuk. Loving uncle and godfather of Greg (Sara) Janiuk, great uncle of Vincent Janiuk. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ken was a proud U.S. Marine veteran, serving in Vietnam.
If desired memorials in Ken's name to the American Cancer Society or a Veterans organization of your choice.
A celebration of Ken's life will be planned for summer. Please share a memory or sign the guestbook at www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.