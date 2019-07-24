Jorgensen, Kenneth Entered eternal life on July 20, 2019, at the age of 94. Ken is survived by son John (Clare) and was the proud grandfather of David Jorgensen and Kathleen (Ryan) Radtke. He was preceded in death by beloved wife June Rose, son Paul (Syndee), and daughter Lauren (the late James) McVey. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Ken graduated from Cross Lutheran School, West Division High School, and following service in the U.S. Army, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. He enjoyed a long career as a tenor soloist in Milwaukee and throughout the Midwest, appearing in many performances of Messiah and other oratories, as well as operas and popular music concerts. He served as director of music at Hales Corners Lutheran Church and at Bayshore Lutheran Church. He was active in many other aspects of church work, including senior ministry on behalf of Peace Lutheran Church. Ken was a dedicated employee of the Falk Corporation for more than 37 years. He was the manager of the Systems Department at the time of his retirement. The family extends its thanks to the staff of Applewood - New Berlin and Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care during Ken's final illness. Visitation at Peace Lutheran Church, 17651 W. Small Rd, New Berlin on Monday, July 29th, 10:30 AM until the time of service at 12 PM. Private interment. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019