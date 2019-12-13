Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Muskego - Found Peace on Friday, December 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his son David L. Kasinski. Loving Husband of the late Gloria (nee Petrillo). Cherished father of Kenneth L. (Janet), Aleta (Arnie) Romanowicz, Steven, Melinda, and Cynthia (Cory) Lemerande. Beloved grandfather of Jessica, Shawn, Michelle (Travis) Manderfield, Kristen, Kimberly (Daniel) Ristow, Rachel, Nicole (Zach) Rohrer, Shelby, Victoria and Savannah. Proud great-grandfather of Dylan and Jake "Zeke". Brother of Joan Malinowski and the late Judith Ruud. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Kenneth served his country in Korea as a member of the United States Army. He later served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves. Kenneth retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after 36 years of service.

A special thanks to "the girls" at Heritage Senior Living. The family would like to thank Brighton Hospice for their compassionate care to both Ken and his family.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home SATURDAY, December 21, 2019, from 1-3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM. Private committal at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for donations to Kenneth's favorite charities are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019
