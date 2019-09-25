Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Kenneth Knope Notice
Kenneth Knope

Passed away on September 22, 2019 at age 67. Loving husband of Cheryl. Father of Jeff and Steve (Emily). Step-father of Shannon, Courtney (Rachel), and Brandis. Step-grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Further survived by his mother Ruby, brother James, and niece Alice. Preceded in death by his father Harold and son Tim.

He proudly served his country for 36 years retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Army.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 12pm until time of Memorial Service at 3pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
