Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Milwaukee - Passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer on November 27, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving husband for 58 years of Ardene. Caring dad of Kim (Efrain) Nieves and Amy Neuman (Mikey Wagner). Beloved Papa of Kayla, Marissa, Nick, Noah and Kennedy. Dear great grandpa of Gabriel and Hayden. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ken loved to play dartball and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed working as a crossing guard for Curtin Elementary School. Memorial Services, Friday, December 6th at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial Gathering from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019
jsonline