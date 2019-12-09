|
Kenneth Kuecherer
Elm Grove - Born to life November 28, 1936. Born to eternal life December 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Donna. Loving father of Robert (Amy), Kent (Elizabeth), Curtis, Tammy Tremblay, and Kelly (John) O'Reilly. Blessed with 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service at 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019