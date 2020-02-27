|
Kenneth Kwint (Ciezki)
Found peace on February 22, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Survived by his daughter Julie (Rick) Feedar, Granddaughter Jenna, brother Mel (Dolores "Lori"), other relatives and friends.
Kenn was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was a jazz musician, a poet, and a well renowned artist. He made a commitment to devote himself to his painting. His works are enjoyed throughout many museums, colleges and institutions. He will be greatly missed.
Private cremation will be held. Inurnment Arlington Park Cemetery. In keeping with Kenn's wishes, there will be no service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020