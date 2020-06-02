Dear Aunt Margaret, Vicky & Don, Tom, Kim, Chris , & Family,
We are thinking of all of you and are with in spirit today while you gather and worship dear Uncle Kens life on earth and now his eternal peace in Heaven.
We send our love, Lori & Shelley
Kenneth L. Durkee
Born to Eternal Peace May 24, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband of Margaret "Maggie" (nee Brom) for 65 years. Dear father of Vicky (Don) Hojnacki, Kim, Thomas and Christopher. Loving grandfather of Joshua (Chrys), Peter and Jacob Papia; and Daniel Hojnacki. Dear great-grandfather of Zoe, Sabrina, Destinee, Madelyn, Derek and Winston. Brother of Eugene (Diane) from Janesville, WI. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Anna (nee Emmerfall), brother Donald of Madison, WI and sister Arlene Thompson of Stoughton, WI.
Ken is a proud retired US Navy Veteran and retiree of Delco Electronics. In retirement he loved traveling in his motorhome for 4 months at a time and belonged to the Fleet Reserve Association #14.
Special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Oak Park Place Memory Care Facility (Oak Creek, WI) and very special thanks to Trace and Vie for their guidance and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter or St. Stephen Congregation of Oak Creek, WI are appreciated.
Visitation Monday, June 1 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to May 31, 2020.