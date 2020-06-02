Kenneth L. Durkee
Kenneth L. Durkee

Born to Eternal Peace May 24, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband of Margaret "Maggie" (nee Brom) for 65 years. Dear father of Vicky (Don) Hojnacki, Kim, Thomas and Christopher. Loving grandfather of Joshua (Chrys), Peter and Jacob Papia; and Daniel Hojnacki. Dear great-grandfather of Zoe, Sabrina, Destinee, Madelyn, Derek and Winston. Brother of Eugene (Diane) from Janesville, WI. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Anna (nee Emmerfall), brother Donald of Madison, WI and sister Arlene Thompson of Stoughton, WI.

Ken is a proud retired US Navy Veteran and retiree of Delco Electronics. In retirement he loved traveling in his motorhome for 4 months at a time and belonged to the Fleet Reserve Association #14.

Special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Oak Park Place Memory Care Facility (Oak Creek, WI) and very special thanks to Trace and Vie for their guidance and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter or St. Stephen Congregation of Oak Creek, WI are appreciated.

Visitation Monday, June 1 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 1, 2020
Dear Aunt Margaret, Vicky & Don, Tom, Kim, Chris , & Family,
We are thinking of all of you and are with in spirit today while you gather and worship dear Uncle Kens life on earth and now his eternal peace in Heaven.
We send our love, Lori & Shelley
Lori Burns
Family
May 31, 2020
Ken's Delco Electronics family of friends & coworkers all mourn his passing.
Sincere condolences to his family...
Christine Cavallaro
Coworker
May 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find comfort within Gods promise to reunite us with our loved ones, found at John 6:40. May the God of all comfort be with the friends and family during this difficult time.
May 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the broken hearted. Isaiah 61:1
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
