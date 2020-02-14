|
Kenneth L. Frank
Oak Creek - Ken Frank passed away February 13, 2020 in Marshfield, WI after a brief bout with cancer. He will be missed for his sense of humor and generous, easygoing spirit. Born February 15, 1938 to Elmer Frank and May (nee Hyde) in Milwaukee WI, he graduated from South Division High School, earned an IT degree from MBTI, and worked for Milwaukee County as a Computer Programmer Analyst for over 25 years.
Ken was a loving father, sharing his enthusiasm for sports and the lakeshore with his kids. He was a wonderful husband to Carolyn (nee Sturm) whom he married in 1997. Together they enjoyed the Brewers and the Packers, theater, music, travel, and family time.
Ken is survived by his daughter Linda (Mark) Schmid, son Steve (Linda) Frank, stepdaughter Heidi Timmerman, daughter-in-law Kelly Frank, sister Karen (Sam) Samens, grandchildren: Samantha Schmid, Zachary (Coral) Frank, Alicia Ruder, Brittany Frank, Tori Frank, Matthias, Danielle, and a great granddaughter, Vera Johnson, along with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife and parents, his brother James, son Daniel, and granddaughter, Sara Johnson.
A celebration of life is planned at Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel on February 22, 2020 from 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020