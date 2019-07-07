|
|
Huebner, Kenneth L. Of Waukesha passed away July 3, 2019 at age 79. He is survived by his children, Patricia (Greg) Blando, Scott (WenDee) Huebner, Sue (Paul) Vermey, Peggy (Doug) Ewing, and Walter Huebner all of Waukesha, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Further survived by his sisters, Dorothy "Dodo" Huebner and Karen Smith, brothers, Bill (Judy) Huebner and Robert (Barb) Huebner, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judith, his brother Raymond Huebner and sisters, Donna Gehring and Lois Lehmann. Visitation Sat., July 13th from 2PM until the funeral service at 4PM at the FUNERAL HOME. Private burial at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Pewaukee. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019