Kenneth "Ken" L. Sage
Muskego - Passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Loving husband of Joyce K. (nee Zarnoth) for 63 years. Cherished father of Carla Stadtler. Beloved grandfather of Jessica K. (Greg) Wilinski. Proud great-grandpa of Ariana and Trent Wilinski. Ken is further survived by other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Sage; two brothers and one sister.
A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020