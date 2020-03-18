Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Kenneth L. "Ken" Sage

Kenneth L. "Ken" Sage Notice
Kenneth "Ken" L. Sage

Muskego - Passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Loving husband of Joyce K. (nee Zarnoth) for 63 years. Cherished father of Carla Stadtler. Beloved grandfather of Jessica K. (Greg) Wilinski. Proud great-grandpa of Ariana and Trent Wilinski. Ken is further survived by other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Sage; two brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
