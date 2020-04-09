Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Avers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth LeRoy Avers


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth LeRoy Avers Notice
Kenneth LeRoy Avers

Milwaukee - Home at rest in the graceful arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, 3 April 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. Born in 1940 at Goshen, IN to John and Emma (nee Miller). Preceded into eternity by his siblings. Husband of Dannie Ruth (nee Bryant) for forty years. Father of Angela, Mary, and Diana, to Donald (Michelle), Vickie (Mike James), and Michael "Pickle" Sanford (d. 4/27/14). Grandfather to five. An Army Veteran and machine technologist who graduated MATC, Ken was employed by H.O. Bostrom Company for many years. An inventive entrepreneur, Ken founded Sun Bias, Inc. to serve textile-based manufacturers across the country. Private family burial with internment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial to be announced.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline