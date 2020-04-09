|
Kenneth LeRoy Avers
Milwaukee - Home at rest in the graceful arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, 3 April 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. Born in 1940 at Goshen, IN to John and Emma (nee Miller). Preceded into eternity by his siblings. Husband of Dannie Ruth (nee Bryant) for forty years. Father of Angela, Mary, and Diana, to Donald (Michelle), Vickie (Mike James), and Michael "Pickle" Sanford (d. 4/27/14). Grandfather to five. An Army Veteran and machine technologist who graduated MATC, Ken was employed by H.O. Bostrom Company for many years. An inventive entrepreneur, Ken founded Sun Bias, Inc. to serve textile-based manufacturers across the country. Private family burial with internment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial to be announced.
