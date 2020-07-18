Kenneth M. PlochAge 85, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 4, 2020 following complications from a head injury.He is survived by his spouse, Mandy Ploch, his sons Greg (Ann) and Steve, and grandchildren Taylor (Dylan), Ellie, Austin, and Sophie; four sisters Joyce, Pat, Dolly and Julie; and many nieces and nephews.Ken was tremendously generous and caring; a loving husband, father, and grandfather; a social worker; a businessman. A Milwaukee native and nearly lifelong area resident (some youthful years in Crested Butte, CO), he was passionate about his family, career, and many hobbies.A graduate of Marquette University, with an MSW from Loyola University, Chicago. Ken was a pioneer in the budding field of Psychiatric Social Work in the early 60's and worked to establish the field at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee and worked diligently to obtain state licensing for social workers. He later enjoyed a long and respected career in private practice as a family and adult therapist. It is impossible to quantify the number of lives he influenced positively. He also served on the board of directors in a family business for more than 40 years.His many adventurous hobbies included horseback riding, fishing, golf, sailing, and skiing. A lover of science (all things nature), music, greasy eggs, chicken soup, John Wayne, canines of all sorts (standard poodles in particular), and of course his beloved/berated Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.His family and friends will especially miss his positive optimistic attitude, his sage advice, his smile, wit and laugh.A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any generosity in Ken's memory be directed to The Nature Conservancy.