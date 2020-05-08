Kenneth MackMilwaukee - Passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving husband of 67 years to Mary (nee Konkel). Caring father of Steven (Marge) Mack and Robin (Dean) Mersenski. Proud grandfather of Rick, Celeste (Kevin), Stephanie, Nicole, Johnpaul (Heidi), and Leah. Great grandfather of Riley, Andrew, Bryce, Zaedyn, Sebastyen, Lilyana and Lincoln. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Peshtigo Preserve. He loved wood working and wood carving. Kenneth was very talented and was widely considered to be "Jack of all trades", with his ability to fix almost anything. Kenneth served his country as a Combat Engineer for the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.Private services were held.