1/1
Kenneth Michael Grabske Jr.
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Michael Grabske Jr.

Milwaukee - Entered eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born on October 11, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI to Lois Janiszewski and the late Kenneth Grabske Sr.

Ken is survived by his mother, Lois; children, Kenneth Grabske, Vance Grabske, Lauren (Kip) Kadlec; grandchildren, Chloe, Cole and Clayton; kindred soul (Schmoopie) Jennifer Brazeau; stepmother Lori Grabske; brothers, Nicholas Grabske and Louie (Tallie) Grabske. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Grabske Sr. and stepfather, Ralph Janiszewski.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by the ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Lori Grabske's private residence at N598 Walton Rd., Watertown, WI 53098.

Ken loved his family, his friends and living life to the fullest each day.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Lori Grabske's private residence
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Lori Grabske's private residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaff Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved