Kenneth Michael Grabske Jr.Milwaukee - Entered eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born on October 11, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI to Lois Janiszewski and the late Kenneth Grabske Sr.Ken is survived by his mother, Lois; children, Kenneth Grabske, Vance Grabske, Lauren (Kip) Kadlec; grandchildren, Chloe, Cole and Clayton; kindred soul (Schmoopie) Jennifer Brazeau; stepmother Lori Grabske; brothers, Nicholas Grabske and Louie (Tallie) Grabske. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Grabske Sr. and stepfather, Ralph Janiszewski.Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by the ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Lori Grabske's private residence at N598 Walton Rd., Watertown, WI 53098.Ken loved his family, his friends and living life to the fullest each day.