Services
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Morgan


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Morgan Notice
Kenneth Morgan

age 73, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019 after a courageous three-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Family Funeral Home at S. 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. The memorial gathering will be from 3:30pm until 6pm with a brief service beginning at 6pm. A reception will immediately follow at the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, WI 53185



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline