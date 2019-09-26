|
Kenneth Morgan
age 73, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019 after a courageous three-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Family Funeral Home at S. 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. The memorial gathering will be from 3:30pm until 6pm with a brief service beginning at 6pm. A reception will immediately follow at the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, WI 53185
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019