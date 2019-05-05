Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Isaacson, Kenneth N. Kenneth N. Isaacson, "Gramps" found eternal peace on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at age 95. In addition to his parents (Nels and Lillian Isaacson) he was preceded in death by his wife (Esther - nee Guske), daughter Jean Moll and siblings Jean Isaacson, Patsy Schoen (late Lyle), Lloyd (late Helen) Isaacson. Survived by his children Gary (Jeanine) Isaacson, Joel Moll and Linda (Andy) Brisley. Proud and loving grandfather of Adam (Kirsten) Kexel, Amanda (Tony) Thallhammer, Jason (Dawn) Moll, Jamie (Tom) Maassen, Justin Brisley, Nathan (Brenda) Brisley as well as great grandfather of Clayton, Teagan, Lincoln, Mackenzie, Morgan, Mason, Grace, Henry, Madison and Isaac. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. His greatest joy in this world was spending time with and helping his family. A proud US Navy WWII Veteran, member of the Mequon American Legion Howard J Schroeder Post 457 and Germantown VFW Post 9202. Retiree of the City of Mequon Department of Public Works. A celebration of his life will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11311 Riverland Road, Mequon, WI on Saturday, May 11. Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:30 am with a service and lunch to immediately follow. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg, WI at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church are appreciated. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
