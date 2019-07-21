Services
Kendzor, Kenneth P. Born to Eternal Life July 19, 2019, age 81. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Paula. Beloved husband and best friend of Karen (nee Romitti) for 60 years. Cherished father of Brian, Paul, Andy (Meg) and Tricia (Craig) Sederholm. Proud papa of Taneal, Matthew, Hannah, Riley, Zach. Great grandpa of Mila and Ava. Ken is further remembered and missed by Lois and Ken McClendon and family, other relatives and friends, and his devoted companion Buddy. Arrangements are pending. See Wednesday, July 24th edition, Harder Funeral Home website or call for information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 21 to July 24, 2019
