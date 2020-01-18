|
|
Kenneth P. Loges
Menomonee Falls - Entered into eternal life on January 15th at the age of 77 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved husband to Rosalie (nee Aveen) for 58 years. Devoted father to Debbie (John) Boehlen and Dianna (John) Forrester . Loving Grandfather to Joshua (Marissa), and Michael. Dear Great-Grandfather to Marcella, Anastasia and Peyton Kenneth. Brother to Evelyn. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Ken served in the Army for 3 years from 1959-1961. He was the owner of Kenny's Bake Shop in Menomonee Falls for 18 years and Loges Bakery in Milwaukee for 9. Ken won many awards for his beautiful cake decorating and was known all around for his Vienna torte and the best hard rolls ever. He loved to golf and play tennis and he had a passion for music that did not fade even in his last days.
Visitation on Friday, January 24th at the Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until time of Vigil at 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday, January 25th from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH ; N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the , Season's Hospice or Ellen's Home South of Germantown are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020