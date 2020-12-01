1/
Kenneth Paul Miller
Kenneth Paul Miller

Muskego - Age 90. Passed away on November 30th. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, parents Andrew and Elinor, his brother Andrew, and sister Rita. He is survived by his children Kenneth (Sandy), Rita (Larry) Firkus, Anita (Mike) Folgert, Karen (Tommy) Schultz, Tracy (Christopher) Schreiber, Nicole (Kenneth) Tassin, 15 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Further survived by his brother Roland and sister Leatrice. A visitation will be held on Thursday December 3rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday December 4th at St Leonard Catholic Church, W173S7743 Westwood Dr. Muskego, WI 53150, at 10am.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
