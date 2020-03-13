Kenneth Pringle

Kenneth Pringle Notice
Kenneth Pringle

New Berlin - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, March 8, 2020, age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Mueller). Longtime companion of Elaine Tetter. Dear father of Gary (Darlene), Roy, Wayne (Dolores), Jay (Linda), Perry (Melody) and Thomas (Cathy) Pringle. Devoted grandfather of Bill, Aaron, Hannah, Caylen, Cordell, Nolana, Rasheed, Basco, Siah, Glen, Elizabeth, Lee, Robbie, Alison and Rachel. Cherished brother of Geraldine Goodman, Bernice Buck, Judith Pringle and LeRoy Pringle. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
