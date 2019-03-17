|
Baaske, Kenneth R. age 85 of Fall River (formerly Apache Junction, AZ) passed away Tuesday, March 12th. Son of the late Evelyn (nee Warber) and Elmer Baaske; beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Meinholtz) and Audrey (nee Nickel); brother of Sherrie (Neal) Stroh and Terry (Linda) Baaske; step-brother of Dolores (Phil) Oehlert, David (Connie)Wodill, and Eugene (Pat)Wodill, the late Carol Jean Roche and Robert Wodill; step-brother-in-law of Andrea Tamminga; half-brother of Barb Peer, Deb Isaacson, and Darlene (Kevin) Hutchison; uncle of Jennifer Baaske-Lange, Nicole Baaske, and Dana Rom. Kenny is further survived by extended family, other relatives and friends. Kenny served our country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. He worked for Mayville Engineering for 20 years. Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 18 at 3PM at the funeral home with Visitation from 1-2:45PM. Private inurnment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019