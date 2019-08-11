|
Blaedow, Sr., Kenneth R. Born in Waukesha, resided mostly in Brookfield. Passed away August 3, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Beck) for 60 years who preceded him in death June 28, 2016. Loving father of Karen (Dan Luedke), Kim (Tim Donley), Kenneth (Susan), Kasey (Anne), and Karl (Robyn) Blaedow. Cherished grandfather of Kelly (Lloyd) Liebert, Katy (Kyle) Stuppan, Sara (Michael) Burkett, Benjamin, Kristin, Jack, Kyle, Rebecca and Tyler. Proud great-grandfather of Autania, Teagan, Karter, Arianna, Lylah, Kyleigh, Kalan, and his trusted companion Raven. Dear brother of Janice (Gary) Fox and Robert (Debbie) Blaedow. Also remembered by sisters-in-law Emily Pantley and Ellen (Joe) Griswald, brother-in-law David Krahn and other family and friends. Preceded to heaven by his parents Reynold and Louise Blaedow; mother and father-in-law, Lester (Roselle) Beck; brothers, Eugene (Betty) and Arthur (Lois) Blaedow; sister-in-law, Jane Krahn and brother-in-law, Joe Pantley. Ken was recognized throughout the Village of Elm Grove. He was a 61 year veteran of the Elm Grove Fire Department, reaching the rank of Assistant Chief. He was employed at the Elm Grove Department of Public Works, and retired as Director. He coached countless athletic teams for his children, influencing hundreds of young players. He and Sandra loved participating in family activities and spending time at the cabin in Richland Center. They will be forever missed. Visitation will be held at the Elm Grove Fire Department (13600 Juneau Blvd., Elm Grove) from 2:00 PM until 6:45 PM, followed by a service at 7:00 PM. Private family graveside service at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the Elm Grove Fire Department appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019