Kenneth R. CzerniakReunited with his wife Suzanne on October 26, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Loving and devoted father of Mike, Karen (Don) Simon and Paul (Se). Cherished grandpa of Nicole (Danny), Megan, Paul Jr. "PJ" and Andrew. Ken is preceded in death by his brother Robert and further survived by other relatives and friends.Ken is a proud Veteran of the US Army. He retired from the Milwaukee Water Department after 35 years. He loved his golfing and short trips to the casino.Visitation Friday, November 6 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave. Milwaukee) followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private Cremation to follow.