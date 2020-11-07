1/
Kenneth R. Czerniak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. Czerniak

Reunited with his wife Suzanne on October 26, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Loving and devoted father of Mike, Karen (Don) Simon and Paul (Se). Cherished grandpa of Nicole (Danny), Megan, Paul Jr. "PJ" and Andrew. Ken is preceded in death by his brother Robert and further survived by other relatives and friends.

Ken is a proud Veteran of the US Army. He retired from the Milwaukee Water Department after 35 years. He loved his golfing and short trips to the casino.

Visitation Friday, November 6 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave. Milwaukee) followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private Cremation to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved