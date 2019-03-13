Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Drapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Drapp Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kenneth R. Drapp Sr. Notice
Drapp, Kenneth R. Sr. Sun. Mar. 10, 2019 age 80 yrs. Loving husband of Joan (Nee Voit). Dear father of Susan and Kenneth Jr.. Proud grandfather of Dylan, Ellie, Emily and their mother Sheree. Dear brother of Kathleen Neidert. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Emily (Nee Platek). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Sat. Mar. 16th from 10:30 am-12 pm at the Holy Cross Cemetery North Chapel, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, WI. Funeral Service 12 pm with burial to follow. Eernisse Funeral Home Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.