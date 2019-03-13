|
Drapp, Kenneth R. Sr. Sun. Mar. 10, 2019 age 80 yrs. Loving husband of Joan (Nee Voit). Dear father of Susan and Kenneth Jr.. Proud grandfather of Dylan, Ellie, Emily and their mother Sheree. Dear brother of Kathleen Neidert. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Emily (Nee Platek). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Sat. Mar. 16th from 10:30 am-12 pm at the Holy Cross Cemetery North Chapel, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, WI. Funeral Service 12 pm with burial to follow. Eernisse Funeral Home Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019