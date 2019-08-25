|
Geshrick, Kenneth R. "Kenny" Kenneth passed away on August 9, 2019 in Cumming, GA at the age of 82. He leaves behind sons John and Steven, grandson Steven Jr. and siblings Robert, Sally and Daniel. Ken was a kind man who took honor in tradition and family. He retired from Johnson Controls in 1998 after 39 years of service. Kenny will be deeply missed but never far from the hearts of those who knew him. Memorial Visitation Friday, August 30 at The ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Please visit the funeral home website for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019