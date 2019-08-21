|
|
Knoll, Kenneth R. Passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, age 89 years. Loving Husband of Elizabeth for 60 years. Father of Steven (Renee) and Thomas (Annette) Knoll. Grandfather of Emma, Jacob, and Andrew Knoll. Also survived by his cousin Don(Shirley), other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday from 5-7PM at Oklahoma Ave. Lutheran Church, 5335 W. Oklahoma Ave. A Funeral Service will follow at 7PM. Ken was a teacher and principal for the St. Francis School District. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and cheering for the Badgers. If so desired, memorials to Oklahoma Ave. Lutheran Church, where Ken was a longtime member, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019