Kenneth R. Kuemmerlein
West Milwaukee - Kenneth R. Kuemmerlein, age 50, of West Milwaukee, passed away with Covid-19 on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the loving son of Ethel & Norman Veik and the late Robert Kuemmerlein and brother of the late Brian Kuemmerlein. Kenneth grew up in Cedarburg and attended college at UW-Whitewater, graduating with a Marketing degree. After a number of marketing positions, he was hired by Steny's Tavern as a marketing manager, office manager, and director of bus transportation and events. Ken was also a coach for Special Olympics
for many sports. Last year, Kenneth and his partner Ryan Knodl took home the bronze medal in golf at the World Games, in Abu Dhabi.
A private Celebration of Kenneth's Life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Mueller Funeral Home (W63 N527 Hanover Ave.), in Cedarburg. A private visitation will be held prior the service. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at Steny's Tavern when the Covid-19 is under control. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics
would be appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
to send online condolences to the Kuemmerlein Family.