Kenneth R. Kuemmerlein
Kenneth R. Kuemmerlein

West Milwaukee - Kenneth R. Kuemmerlein, age 50, of West Milwaukee, passed away with Covid-19 on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the loving son of Ethel & Norman Veik and the late Robert Kuemmerlein and brother of the late Brian Kuemmerlein. Kenneth grew up in Cedarburg and attended college at UW-Whitewater, graduating with a Marketing degree. After a number of marketing positions, he was hired by Steny's Tavern as a marketing manager, office manager, and director of bus transportation and events. Ken was also a coach for Special Olympics for many sports. Last year, Kenneth and his partner Ryan Knodl took home the bronze medal in golf at the World Games, in Abu Dhabi.

A private Celebration of Kenneth's Life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Mueller Funeral Home (W63 N527 Hanover Ave.), in Cedarburg. A private visitation will be held prior the service. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at Steny's Tavern when the Covid-19 is under control. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics would be appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Kuemmerlein Family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
Mueller Funeral Home
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
Mueller Funeral Home
