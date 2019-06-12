|
Lemanski, Kenneth R. "Ken" Passed away surrounded by his loving family June 10, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of Germaine (nee Thibedeau) for 60 years. Loving father of John Lemanski, Patti (Brett) Fossell and Tom (Shirley) Lemanski. Dear grandpa of Eric (Kathryn) Fossell, Kristen (Erik) Lampe, Kelly (Pete) Thompson and T.J. Lemanski. Brother of Suzon Lemanski, Joyce (the late Kenneth) Pawelski and the late Cynthia Grimm. Further survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Martha and Raymond. Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Monday, June 17, 4-7 pm. Funeral service at 7pm. Private burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Ken Served our country in the Air Force for 8 years and was a retiree at Ladish Corp. "You will always be loved, remembered, and missed"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019