1/
Kenneth R. Luedtke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth R. Luedtke

Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Age 80 years. Loving life partner and best friend of Mary Sigler for 55 years. Dear brother of the late Norbert (Kathy) Luedtke. Cherished brother-in-law of Judy (the late Bud) Wolf and Richard (Lee) Sigler. Treasured uncle of Tricia Luedtke (Tony), Kenny (Sacy) Luedtke, Dan (Gail) and John (Debra) Wolf, Julie (Tom) Talatzko, Susan (Scott) MacKenzie, Jeanne (Mike) Ponec, Annie (Paul) Singer, the late Tim and Tom (Krissy) Wolf, Richard Jr., Krista and Jessica Sigler. Further survived by other family members and friends. He joins his faithful companions Preacher, Cajun and Holly.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10AM - 12 Noon, Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment and Military Honors to follow at Forest Home Cemetery.

Ken was a veteran proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retiree of Milwaukee Electric Tool after 38 years of service. Throughout his life he loved spending time at his cottage in Conover on Buckatabon Lake, enjoyed fishing, hunting here, out west and Canada, trap shooting and snowmobiling. Ken was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan and especially loved the Packers and Brewers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ken's name may be made to The Milwaukee Rescue Mission.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved