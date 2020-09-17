Kenneth R. LuedtkeWednesday, September 16, 2020. Age 80 years. Loving life partner and best friend of Mary Sigler for 55 years. Dear brother of the late Norbert (Kathy) Luedtke. Cherished brother-in-law of Judy (the late Bud) Wolf and Richard (Lee) Sigler. Treasured uncle of Tricia Luedtke (Tony), Kenny (Sacy) Luedtke, Dan (Gail) and John (Debra) Wolf, Julie (Tom) Talatzko, Susan (Scott) MacKenzie, Jeanne (Mike) Ponec, Annie (Paul) Singer, the late Tim and Tom (Krissy) Wolf, Richard Jr., Krista and Jessica Sigler. Further survived by other family members and friends. He joins his faithful companions Preacher, Cajun and Holly.Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10AM - 12 Noon, Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment and Military Honors to follow at Forest Home Cemetery.Ken was a veteran proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retiree of Milwaukee Electric Tool after 38 years of service. Throughout his life he loved spending time at his cottage in Conover on Buckatabon Lake, enjoyed fishing, hunting here, out west and Canada, trap shooting and snowmobiling. Ken was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan and especially loved the Packers and Brewers.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ken's name may be made to The Milwaukee Rescue Mission.