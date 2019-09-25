Services
Kenneth R. Morgan


1946 - 2019
Kenneth R. Morgan Notice
Kenneth R. Morgan

Waterford - Kenneth R. Morgan of Waterford, age 73, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019 after a courageous three-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on August 9, 1946 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Son of the late Richard and Lucille Morgan (Hanson), Ken is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Lisa Schulze (Jeff), sons Andrew (Alyson) and Michael (Holly). He is further survived by his sister Kathy Smiley (Lee), mother-in-law Reta Zens (Charles Fowler), brothers-in-law Steven Zens (Sharon) and Dale Beauchamp (Bonnie). His grandchilren, Jack Schulze, Magnolia, Griffin, Bodhi, and Fern Morgan brought him tremendous joy. Ken is further survived by nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by son Shane Morgan, brother-in-law Edward Stark, and niece Heather Smiley. Ken was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He strongly supported his community, local schools, and public library. He was a member of the Waterford Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones Award, Village of Waterford Board, and Waterford Union High School Booster Club. His entire career was dedicated to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections retiring as the Assistant Administrator - Division of Adult Institutions. Ken's retirement years were spent basking in the Florida sun, playing sand volleyball, cheering on his beloved Chicago Cubs, and immersing himself in the stories of his favorite authors. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Family Funeral Home at S. 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. The memorial gathering will be from 3:30pm until 6pm with a brief service beginning at 6pm. A reception will immediately follow at the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, WI 53185. A private interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Ken's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic - Southern Lakes and the Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, 2nd floor staff for their compassionate care of Ken and his family. A special thank you to friends who lovingly supported Ken throughout this journey. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Waterford Public Library or Waterford Union High School Booster Club.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
