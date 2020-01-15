|
|
Kenneth R. Naeser
Wauwatosa - On Monday January 13th Kenneth Naeser loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother passed away at the age of 90.
Ken was born July 30th , 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Leona (Spiering) Naeser.
He attended schools in Milwaukee and UW-Milwaukee. In 1952, he entered Great Lakes Navy Academy and served as a Navy Core man stationed on the Hospital ship Repose during the Korean War.
On April 25, 1953 he married his High School Sweetheart June (Thompson). Ken worked in pharmaceutical sales and later was self-employed in real estate and real estate appraisals.
Ken had fond memories of neighbor/family parties, Boy Scouts - Troop 240, Circus parade, Shrine Circus, Friday Fish Frys, family trips - Hayward, Carbo San Lucas, Disney World, Black Hills, and more.
Ken was a life-long Packer fan. He will be enjoying a permanent 50-yard seat at all their games. In addition he was active in many community organizations.
He is survived by his wife, June, Son Mark (Doc), Daughter Mary, Granddaughter Elizabeth, Sister Nancy Byrd and nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harvey, sister Ruth (Wegner), and mother-in-law Betty (Thompson).
A special thanks to Ken's special neighbors for all their care, love, and support.
Gathering at the Funeral Home, Saturday, January 25, 11-1 PM. Memorial service 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020