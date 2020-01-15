Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Naeser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Naeser


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kenneth R. Naeser Notice
Kenneth R. Naeser

Wauwatosa - On Monday January 13th Kenneth Naeser loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother passed away at the age of 90.

Ken was born July 30th , 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Arthur and Leona (Spiering) Naeser.

He attended schools in Milwaukee and UW-Milwaukee. In 1952, he entered Great Lakes Navy Academy and served as a Navy Core man stationed on the Hospital ship Repose during the Korean War.

On April 25, 1953 he married his High School Sweetheart June (Thompson). Ken worked in pharmaceutical sales and later was self-employed in real estate and real estate appraisals.

Ken had fond memories of neighbor/family parties, Boy Scouts - Troop 240, Circus parade, Shrine Circus, Friday Fish Frys, family trips - Hayward, Carbo San Lucas, Disney World, Black Hills, and more.

Ken was a life-long Packer fan. He will be enjoying a permanent 50-yard seat at all their games. In addition he was active in many community organizations.

He is survived by his wife, June, Son Mark (Doc), Daughter Mary, Granddaughter Elizabeth, Sister Nancy Byrd and nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harvey, sister Ruth (Wegner), and mother-in-law Betty (Thompson).

A special thanks to Ken's special neighbors for all their care, love, and support.

Gathering at the Funeral Home, Saturday, January 25, 11-1 PM. Memorial service 1 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline