Kenneth R. Wall
Germantown - Age 74, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Ken was born on November 5, 1945 in Savanna, IL, the son of Glen and Beatrice (Hastings) Wall. He leaves his wife, Sally (Koster), his sons Brian (Linda) and Thomas, his brother Keith (Roxanne), and his three grandchildren, Evie, Emilia, and Elise, as well as his many family members and friends.
After attending Lanark, IL High School, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in Business Education. He was a Letterman on the Whitewater Basketball Team. Ken was a lifelong educator as well as a basketball and golf coach. He taught two years at Manitowoc Lincoln High School and 32 years at Brown Deer High School. Ken coached two teams securing bids to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament where the team earned second place in 1992. He was inducted into the Northwest Illinois Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and into the Brown Deer High Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Ken and Sally enjoyed part of their retirement in Goodyear, AZ. He also enjoyed his Chicago Bears and would always give Packers fans a hard time. Ken was also and avid golfer.
There will be no immediate services due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lakewood Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Brookfield for all their care, comfort, and support they provided to Ken and his family during his stay.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020