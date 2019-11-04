|
|
Kenneth Rausch
Big Bend - Age 92. Born to eternal life November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Ethel. Loving father of Michael (the late Barbara), Douglas (Mary Ellen), David (Shelley), Susan (the late David) Fetter, Mark, Robert, Julie (Tom) Nelson, Linda (Leroy) Differt, Paul, and Lisa Giese. Blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the Reverend John Rausch. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Monday, November 11th from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend on Tuesday, November 12th at 11 AM. (Visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11 AM) Memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019