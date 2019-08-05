|
|
Eichstaedt, Kenneth Ray Kenneth Ray Eichstaedt Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27th at the age of 83. Ken was born on February 5th, 1936 in Brookfield, WI to Ray and Emily Eichstaedt. He was survived by his loving wife Rosemary Eichstaedt and was a proud father to his five sons, Jeff, Gary, David (Maggie), Ken Jr. (Julie) and Keith, as well as 11 grandchildren, Lee, Matt, Joe, Sam, Charlie, Jane, Kate, KJ, Alex, Ashley and Bradley. He is also survived by his two sisters Jean Moeller and Joyce (Terry) Van Buren and nieces and nephews. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, rummaging, boating, gardening and lake living with his family and friends. Ken had an outgoing, engaging and friendly personality, and everyone enjoyed his company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Emily, his in-laws, Carmel and Rose Inzeo, and his 3 favorite golden retrievers, Brandy, Rusty and Rusty. Rosemary and the family would like to thank Dr. Saadati and Melanie, therapists Tyler and Brian, Barth Chudik, all of the home care nurses, and the wonderful staff at Angels Grace Hospice. Services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at St. Mary Help of Christians in Sullivan, WI. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm followed by mass and a celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Grace Hospice, St. Mary Help of Christians or foodforthepoor.org. "Death is more universal than life; everyone dies, but not everyone lives."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2019